Paul Pierce Casually Tears Down Lakers While Watching Celtics-Clippers
Former Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce never shies away from an opportunity to throw shade at the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers and Celtics, of course, are longtime bitter rivals. The rivalry came to a head twice in Pierce's Hall of Fame career in the NBA Finals, with the Celtics capturing the title in 2008 and the Lakers defeating the Celtics in '10.
Pierce spent most of his career playing for two Lakers rivals in Boston, and of course, the Los Angeles Clippers at the end of his career, so it's always fun for Pierce to dunk on Lakers fans and former players. He joined the Celtics broadcast on Wednesday night to discuss Boston's 18th championship and how much fun it's been to hold that over the Lakers fans.
"I live it every day," Pierce, a Los Angeles resident, said. "I have a one-up on them when I go around the town and go to my dinners. That's always fun to just say, 'Hey, we've got more championships than y'all and it don't look like y'all are getting one any time soon,'" Pierce added.
With Boston's latest title last summer, the Celtics now have the most championships in NBA history. No wonder Pierce is having a good time rubbing it in to fans of his longtime rival.