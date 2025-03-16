SI

Payton Pritchard Makes NBA History in Celtics' Win Over Nets

Boston's star guard is well on his way to the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Mike Kadlick

Payton Pritchard reacts after making a three-pointer.
The Boston Celtics took down the Brooklyn Nets 115-113 on Saturday night and on the way to their 49th win of the season, one of their guards made some history.

With a make from the corner over D'Angelo Russell, Payton Pritchard broke the record for most three-pointers made by a bench player in a single season in NBA history. His 219th triple passed former Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington's record of 218 set in 2018.

Here's a look at the shot that sealed it:

Pritchard poured in 22 points on 7-11 shooting on the night. The 27-year-old is averaging career high per-game averages in points (14.1), assists (3.4), rebounds (3.7) and three point percentage (41.8%) this season and has long been the favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

"It just means I did my job off the bench at a high level and hopefully I can continue to do that," Pritchard said of breaking the record after Saturday night's contest.

"There’s no records, there’s no rewards I ever look at," he continued. "It’s all about self-improvement. Looking at every game, what can I do to keep growing and keep bettering myself, and ultimately that’s all that matters to me. Just trying to take another step, so hopefully I can keep that going."

The Celtics will continue their quest for back-to-back NBA titles on Tuesday night when they welcome the Nets to TD Garden for a 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off.

