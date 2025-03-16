Payton Pritchard Makes NBA History in Celtics' Win Over Nets
The Boston Celtics took down the Brooklyn Nets 115-113 on Saturday night and on the way to their 49th win of the season, one of their guards made some history.
With a make from the corner over D'Angelo Russell, Payton Pritchard broke the record for most three-pointers made by a bench player in a single season in NBA history. His 219th triple passed former Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington's record of 218 set in 2018.
Here's a look at the shot that sealed it:
Pritchard poured in 22 points on 7-11 shooting on the night. The 27-year-old is averaging career high per-game averages in points (14.1), assists (3.4), rebounds (3.7) and three point percentage (41.8%) this season and has long been the favorite to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award.
"It just means I did my job off the bench at a high level and hopefully I can continue to do that," Pritchard said of breaking the record after Saturday night's contest.
"There’s no records, there’s no rewards I ever look at," he continued. "It’s all about self-improvement. Looking at every game, what can I do to keep growing and keep bettering myself, and ultimately that’s all that matters to me. Just trying to take another step, so hopefully I can keep that going."
The Celtics will continue their quest for back-to-back NBA titles on Tuesday night when they welcome the Nets to TD Garden for a 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off.