Peculiar Reason Cited as Possible Explanation for Timberwolves Struggles at Home
The Minnesota Timberwolves are just .500 at home so far this season, compared to a winning record on the road. They have lost two games in a row in Minnesota, including a disappointing loss to the lowly Washington Wizards Saturday, although Anthony Edwards was out due to an illness and Julius Randle with a groin injury.
The Wolves have a shot to get back above even at home this season Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. While they try to get to the bottom of their home court woes, veteran guard Mike Conley has a possible reason: A number of Timberwolves players have infants at home.
"The first six, seven months of that is really tough on athletes," Conley said via The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. "You’re trying to sleep and you can’t really sleep at home. You look forward to the road trips because that’s the first time you really get to sleep."
Edwards left a game early last March to welcome the birth of his child. Rudy Gobert became a father in May. Nickeil Alexander-Walker in April. Include Jaden McDaniels in the club, too.
With some new and added responsibilities at home, sleep comes at a luxury. You have to catch up when you can, which is on the road in NBA life. And when you're well-rested, you perform better. It'll get better with time, but for now, the new dads on the Wolves may need to rely on some extra caffeine.