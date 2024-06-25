Brandon Ingram 'More Likely' to be Traded This Week, per Report
Brandon Ingram may have a new home by the end of the week.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the New Orleans Pelicans are likely to deal Ingram this week as the draft and free agency get going. Stein had previously written that Ingram was likely to be traded this offseason, and that has become increasingly likely.
Ingram is coming off a season in which he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 32.9 minutes per game. He shot 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range. The 26-year-old was an All-Star during the 2019-20 season and had maintained an excellent level for several seasons. But some of his averages fell off a tick this past season.
The Pelicans are looking to shake things up after being swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder. They were eliminated in the play-in tournament in 2022 and lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round in 2021. The core trio of Ingram, Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum hasn't gotten it done so far.
New Orleans acquired Ingram from the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2019 along with Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, the rights to De'Andre Hunter and draft picks in exchange for Anthony Davis. He's the only player from the deal still with the Pelicans.
Ingram is an attractive piece as a guy in his mid-20s, who is entering the final season of a five-year, $158.3 million deal. He's owed $36 million before hitting free agency next summer. Plenty of teams could use a guy with his talent, and the fact that he's on an expiring contract makes his deal manageable.