Pelicans' Options for Brandon Ingram Trade Running Low, per Report
With every day that passes, appears less and less likely Brandon Ingram will have a new home next season.
For weeks, rumors have persisted that the New Orleans Pelicans were looking to unload the forward and his $36 million expiring contract. Prior to the 2024 NBA Draft, reports swirled the former All-Star would soon be on the move. That never came to pass and now with free agency winding down and most rosters fairly set, New Orleans is reportedly running out of trade partners.
Ingram's numbers took a step back during the 2023-24 season, but he was still highly productive. He finished the campaign averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 32.9 minutes per game. He shot 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range in the 64 games he played. The 26-year-old is entering the final season of a five-year, $158.3 million contract and the Pelicans' trade for Dejounte Murray makes for an odd fit with another ball-dominant player like Ingram still on the roster.
The Philadelphia 76ers looked like a logical destination for Ingram headed into free agency, but adding forward Paul George took them off the board. The Sacramento Kings also looked like a possibility, but they landed forward DeMar DeRozan in a sign and trade. Likewise, the San Antonio Spurs were in the market for a veteran to put next to center Victor Wembanyama, but opted for guard Chris Paul and staying low-key other than that.
Realistically, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be the only teams with enough salary room, a need for a scoring, and a potential package that could excite the Pelicans. The Magic have center Wendell Carter Jr. to send back to New Orleans, so that could be a fit. The Cavaliers have center Jarrett Allen, but don't figure to be willing to move him after they hired Kenny Atkinson as their head coach. Atkinson coached Allen when he was with the Brooklyn Nets.
A return to the Los Angeles Lakers could make some sense, as Ingram could take some of the scoring load off of forward LeBron James and center Anthony Davis. But the Lakers likely don't have a big man to send back that would excite Cleveland.
As of now, it appears the Pelicans are stuck unless they can work a multi-team trade to extract the value they want in return for Ingram.