Pelicans Sign Three-Time NBA Champion to Two-Year Contract in Free Agency
The New Orleans Pelicans are bolstering their frontcourt with some much-needed experience.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Pelicans have agreed to terms on a two-year contract for veteran center Kevon Looney. The deal is reportedly worth $16 million.
Looney, 29, has spent his entire 10-year NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, where he won three championships in 2017, 2018 and 2022. He started 150 games from 2021 to '23, but saw his role reduced over the last two years, a span in which he made just 42 starts.
In 2024-25, Looney started six games and made 76 total appearances while averaging 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across 15 minutes per night.
After offloading Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards as part of the swap involving C.J. McCollum and Jordan Poole, the Pelicans had a need in the paint, and moved quickly to address it by scooping up Looney.