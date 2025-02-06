Pelicans Trade Brandon Ingram to Raptors in Blockbuster Deadline Deal
The Toronto Raptors have acquired Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans in yet another blockbuster deal before Thursday's NBA's trade deadline.
NBA insider Chris Haynes initially reported that the two teams were in advanced discussions for a deal to send Ingram to Toronto. ESPN's Shams Charania then reported the deal was complete. The full trade sees New Orleans receive Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-round pick in exchange for Ingram, according to Charania.
The first-round pick headed to the Pelicans is top-four protected in 2026 and comes via the Indiana Pacers, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Raptors acquired the pick as part of last year's Pascal Siakam trade.
Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in just 18 games this season. He has been sidelined since early December due to an ankle injury. On Jan. 23, Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Ingram had not yet been cleared for contact drills and remains without a firm timetable for a return to game action, via The Athletic's Will Guillory.
Ingram has spent six seasons with the Pelicans after he started his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent three seasons after being drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016. He was sent to New Orleans in the deal that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers in 2019. The Lakers traded Davis to the Dallas Mavericks overnight Saturday in the mega-deal that netted Luka Doncic.
The Raptors bring in Ingram with the hopes that he will sign with the team long-term. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In the immediate future, Toronto hopes to make a push toward the Eastern Conference play-in conversation. They sit at No. 13 in the East with a 16-35 record but are just 5 1/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls in 10th.
New Orleans (12-39) brings back some assets before Ingram had the opportunity to walk this offseason.