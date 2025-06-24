Pelicans, Wizards Swap Guards CJ McCollum, Jordan Poole in Pre-Draft Trade
In an apparent bid to reshape their roster, the New Orleans Pelicans are moving out a respected veteran.
The Pelicans are trading guard CJ McCollum to the Washington Wizards, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from ESPN's Shams Charania. Per Charania, the Wizards will send guard Jordan Poole back in the deal.
New Orleans is reportedly set to receive Poole, forward Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in this year's draft. Conversely, Washington will receive McCollum, center Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round draft pick.
McCollum, 33, is entering his 13th season in the NBA. He remains best known for his nine-year tenure as future Hall of Fame guard Damian Lillard's running mate on the Portland Trail Blazers, though he has averaged more than 20 points every year since being traded in 2022.
Poole, a 2022 NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, averaged a career-high 20.5 points per game this past season.