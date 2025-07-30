MLB Insider Labels the One Trade Deadline Move That Could Have Biggest Playoff Impact
It's no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies are serious buyers looking for a closer before the MLB trade deadline on Thursday. At least one insider thinks that potential move could prove instrumental to the Phillies' postseason run come October.
MLB insider Buster Olney pointed to the Phillies as the team who could stand to profit the most by acquiring a big-time reliever, given that relief pitcher Jose Alvarado is ineligible for the postseason due to an 80-game PED suspension.
Olney wrote:
Which deal do you think will have the biggest impact on the rest of the season?
Whichever late-inning reliever is acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies -- whether it be Ryan Helsley or Griffin Jax or someone else -- Rob Thomson will have to rely on that pitcher heading into the postseason.
Helsley arguably is the Phillies' most-rumored target ahead of the deadline, and for good reason. The Cardinals closer is being eyed by half a dozen teams after a 2024 campaign that saw him record an MLB-best 49 saves. The veteran right-hander has admittedly struggled a bit this season, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.389 WHIP as hitters have seemingly figured out his fastball. But, that also means the Phillies can get Helsley at a potentially lower price.
Either way, expect the Phillies to stabilize their bullpen with a reliever with late-inning reliability and elite velocity in a move that could catapult them well beyond last year's disappointing NLDS finish. The Phillies currently sit second in the NL East with a 61-46 record.