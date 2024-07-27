Report: Phoenix Suns Sign Veteran Point Guard Tyus Jones to One-Year Deal
The Phoenix Suns found the point guard they've been searching for.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the franchise had signed free agent point guard Tyus Jones to a one-year agreement worth just over $3 million. Jones spent last season with the Washington Wizards, where he averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from three.
It is a tremendous deal for the Suns. Jones is a very steady hand, quite capable at organizing the offense while still spacing the floor. Defensively, his stature can be a problem but the point guard's quick hands allow him to make an impact anyway, as he's averaged one steal per game for his career. To be able to acquire that sort of reliable player at a position of need for a few million dollars this late in free agency is a win.
Especially because the Suns really need what Jones can bring to the table. Phoenix can score with anybody while starting Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. But the lack of ball movement was very obvious during their first season together and the team's crunch time offense consisted of a "your turn, my turn" style that is rarely a winning strategy. Adding someone like Jones who can keep the offense on schedule will go a long way towards forming a cohesive and dangerous offensive attack. To do so on the cheap given how much those three are making is nothing short of a miracle for general manager James Jones.
It is also a great opportunity for Jones. The 27-year-old guard seemed like he wanted to cash in this offseason after 66 games of quality two-way play for the Wizards during the 2023–24 season, but few teams were interested. That could partially be attributed to the fact that Washington was one of the worst teams in the league last year. If Jones continues his play, or even elevates it, while playing for a legit title contender in a loaded Western Conference, his next foray into free agency could go quite differently.
Both sides have a lot to gain and little to lose from this deal, which makes it pretty darn good.