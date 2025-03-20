SI

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Called Bank Over Bam Adebayo for Game-Winner vs. Heat

An electric way to end it.

Brigid Kennedy

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat on March 19, 2025.
Cade Cunningham made sure tonight's nationally televised Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat game was as exciting as possible.

The point guard had a triple-double on Wednesday, recording 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and 25 points, including the game-winning bank shot that came right at the buzzer.

With seconds left in a tie game, Cunningham sank one from just behind the arc, with the ball sailing over Heat center Bam Adebayo to hit the glass and fall right into the net. Final score: 116–113.

The 23-year-old Cunningham is in the middle of his best season yet, averaging 25.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 9.3 assists (the third-most in the league right now) per game.

The Heat, meanwhile, were led Wednesday by Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who dropped 30 and 29 points, respectively. It wasn’t enough to stop Cade, though.

Detroit is now 39–31 on the season, and will travel to next play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

