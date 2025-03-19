Pistons Demand Full Highlight Context After Zion Posterizes Isaiah Stewart
Zion Williamson dunked on Isaiah Stewart on Monday night. It was a really nice dunk. The kind you would call a poster. The kind we love to see from Zion, but haven't as often as we'd like because of his various injury issues throughout his career. The point is, when we get one, it is worth celebrating.
On Monday night, ESPN posted the video of Williamson dunking on Stewart on multiple social media channels including SportsCenter's X, Facebook and Instagram accounts. Anyone who came across the highlight surely enjoyed it.
Well, everyone except for the Detroit Pistons.
Apparently the Pistons' social media team consists of highlight truthers. Yeah, the dunk was cool, but they want the world to know what happened next. They demand full context and even made a video about it.
And then to the Pelicans on X.
Honestly, that seems like a bit much. The Pistons won this game by 46 points. They were able to play 13 guys and 12 of them scored. Is it really that big a deal that Stewart ended up on some TikTok reels?
Just look at this House of Highlights video of Zion's dunk. It shows the full context of the situation as Malik Beasley responds with a three-pointer on the other end and then Zion gets blocked and knocked to the ground by Stewart on the next possession. By the time the home broadcast gets to show a replay of Zion's dunk, the Pistons have added another three and a wide-open dunk and extended their lead to 33.
This has to be the first time in basketball history where a guy has a sick dunk and the resulting highlight features the other team going on an 8-2 run.
The Pistons are a legitimate playoff team. The New Orleans Pelicans have the fourth-worst record in the league. Maybe let them enjoy their one highlight in peace.