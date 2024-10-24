Pistons Hit With Bizarre Technical Foul for Having Six Players on Court
Just one day into the new NBA season, the Detroit Pistons already may have received the most comically bizarre foul of the campaign.
During the Pistons' season opener against the Indiana Pacers, referees gave new coach J.B. Bickerstaff a technical foul after Detroit trotted six players out onto the court. The Pistons inbounded the ball and brought it up the court before the officials realized they had an extra player, who was standing completely unguarded in the corner.
Bickerstaff was irate after his team was issued the "Too Many Men" technical, a violation that is often committed in hockey and football but rarely occurs in basketball. Bickerstaff could be overheard on the broadcast pleading his case to officials, with the hot mic overhearing him say that one of his players "was trying to leave the floor."
Referees weren't having it, and handed the team the technical foul, which sent Bennedict Mathurin to the free throw line for one shot. He buried it, bringing the Pacers within one point with around eight minutes left to play.
It was an unfortunate blemish on Bickerstaff's debut with the franchise, and the Pistons ultimately lost 115–109, despite a 28-point outing from star guard Cade Cunningham. They'll look to bounce back on Oct. 25 in a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.