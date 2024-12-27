Pistons' Jaden Ivey Makes Incredible Four-Point Play, Seals Huge Comeback vs. Kings
The young Detroit Pistons have turned into road warriors on their current West Coast swing, with three consecutive wins at the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and now the Sacramento Kings. Thursday night's stunning comeback against the Kings proved to be one of team's best wins of the season, capped by an impressive four-point play by third-year guard Jaden Ivey.
The Pistons clawed back from a deficit that grew as large as 19 points during the game, with Ivey hitting a layup with under 15 seconds left to cut Sacramento's lead to 111–110. Kings guard Kevin Huerter pushed the lead back to three points on a pair of free throws.
Ivey received a pass in the corner on the ensuing possession and used a shot fake to get Kings guard De'Aaron Fox into the air. He took a sidestep and drew contact from Fox as he landed, heaving an off-balance three that found the bottom of the net to tie the game. Ivey knocked down an extra point to give the Pistons a 114–113 lead, and Fox missed on a halfcourt heave to seal the win for Detroit.
Detroit moves to 14–17 with the win, putting them in ninth place in the Eastern conference. The Pistons are a game clear of the Chicago Bulls for 10th place—the final spot in the play-in tournament. They're 2.5 games back of the Miami Heat (15–13) for the sixth seed.