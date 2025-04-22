Pistons Resurface Perfect Rasheed Wallace Clip After First Playoff Win Since 2008
The Detroit Pistons defeated the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their playoff series on Monday night, tying things up 1-1 and, more importantly, winning their first postseason game since 2008.
And in honor of the momentous occasion, the Pistons' social media team had the perfect—and we mean perfect—video locked and loaded.
The clip, over 20 years old, depicts former Pistons forward Rasheed Wallace as he is mobbed by reporters one day after losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers in May 2004.
"Y'all put it in the front page, back page, middle page, wherever. Headliners, column one or two," Wallace tells reporters as he walks through a cloud of cameras and microphones. "We will win Game 2. We will win Game 2."
Considering the Pistons did just that ... well, you couldn't find a more automatic post.
Watch that below:
True to his word, Wallace and the Pistons won that Game 2, and would go on to shock the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, winning the title in just five games.
While the 2025 Pistons still have a long way to go to match that effort, they put the Knicks away 100-94 on Monday night, led by star Cade Cunningham with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists. Pistons guard Dennis Schroder also had a big moment when he dropped a tie-breaking three-pointer with 55 seconds left.
The team will hope to replicate some of tonight's success in their next game on Thursday, when they'll host New York at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.