Pistons Reach Mark They Haven't Hit Since 2008 With 20-Point Win Over Celtics
The Pistons are on a roll.
Behind a 26-point night from guard Malik Beasley, Detroit took down the defending champion Boston Celtics 117-97 on Tuesday night—and has now won eight straight games.
It's the first time they've accomplished this feat since the 2007-08 season.
The victory brings them to 33-26 on the season and keeps them squarely in the No. 6 spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They currently hold a 4.5-game lead over the Orlando Magic.
Pistons center Jalen Duren, who poured in 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Boston on Tuesday, reacted to the win with the perfect celebration—counting out their consecutive wins on his fingers:
Detroit has spent the better part of the past decade in the bottom half of the East, and following a dismal 14-68 finish to the 2023-24 campaign, fired head coach Monty Williams after just one season. Now led by J.B. Bickerstaff and anchored by three young studs in Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson, they look to be tracking toward the postseason for the first time since 2019.
The Pistons have Thursday off before returning to the court on Friday to host the 38-20 Denver Nuggets. Tip-off from Little Caesars Arena is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.
We'll see if they can make it nine in a row.