Celtics’ Derrick White Hits Bizarre Alley-Oop Three-Pointer As Shot Clock Expires

An alley-oop three-pointer is apparently a thing.

Derrick White is incredible.
The Boston Celtics are incredible.

They're 42-16 so far this season coming off of their NBA Finals victory, have won 10 of their last 11, and now they're creating new basketball moves.

In the second quarter of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, guard Jrue Holiday drove the lane before dishing to a wide-open Derrick White. White—with the shot clock winding down and still behind the three-point line—decided to jump, catch the ball, and shoot before landing. He hit the attempt, resulting in this astounding play.

Take a look:

I guess alley-oop three-pointers are now a thing?

Much like the Celtics, Detroit is on a winning streak of their own—having won seven straight. The two sides enter the second half knotted up at 55-55, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 15 points and both White and Sixth Man of the Year favorite Payton Pritchard pouring in 12 apiece.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

