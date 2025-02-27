Celtics’ Derrick White Hits Bizarre Alley-Oop Three-Pointer As Shot Clock Expires
The Boston Celtics are incredible.
They're 42-16 so far this season coming off of their NBA Finals victory, have won 10 of their last 11, and now they're creating new basketball moves.
In the second quarter of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, guard Jrue Holiday drove the lane before dishing to a wide-open Derrick White. White—with the shot clock winding down and still behind the three-point line—decided to jump, catch the ball, and shoot before landing. He hit the attempt, resulting in this astounding play.
Take a look:
I guess alley-oop three-pointers are now a thing?
Much like the Celtics, Detroit is on a winning streak of their own—having won seven straight. The two sides enter the second half knotted up at 55-55, with Jayson Tatum leading the way with 15 points and both White and Sixth Man of the Year favorite Payton Pritchard pouring in 12 apiece.