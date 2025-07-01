Cap Expert Explains How Nuggets-Kings Trade Affects Pistons
Dennis Schroder has packed his bags and is heading back out to California. The Detroit Pistons’ free agent guard is planning to sign a multi-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.
All signs point to Schroder inking a deal with Sacramento, but a potential deal between the Pistons and the Kings has been discussed. For Detroit, it would be a scenario that would land them Malik Monk.
All signs have been pointing to Schroder inking a deal with Sacramento, but there was a holdup. For some time, it was suggested that a potential sign-and-trade could be in play for the Pistons and the Kings. However, a trade between the Kings and the Denver Nuggets helped Sacramento financially.
NBA cap expert Yossi Gozlan explained how a Nuggets-Kings deal helped the Kings save enough to be able to afford Schroder with Malik Monk on the roster.
“The Sacramento Kings save $5 million by swapping Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric,” Yossi Gozlan reports. “Financially motivated move that allows them to use the full $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception, like on Dennis Schroder, and field a full roster under the luxury tax line. Translation: The Kings may have saved enough money in this trade so they don't have to trade Malik Monk to fit Dennis Schroder.”
It appears the Kings’ patience in the Schroder market was due to the fact that they were working out additional moves. The financial impact could leave the Pistons without Monk after all.
There is still time for the Kings and the Pistons to get back on the phone to make something work out, as deals cannot be finalized at this time. For the time being, the Pistons might not be able to acquire Monk in a Schroder sign-and-trade.
