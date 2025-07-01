All Pistons

Cap Expert Explains How Nuggets-Kings Trade Affects Pistons

An NBA cap expert explained how a trade between the Nuggets and the Kings could affect the Detroit Pistons' plans.

Justin Grasso

Mar 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Dennis Schroder has packed his bags and is heading back out to California. The Detroit Pistons’ free agent guard is planning to sign a multi-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.

All signs point to Schroder inking a deal with Sacramento, but a potential deal between the Pistons and the Kings has been discussed. For Detroit, it would be a scenario that would land them Malik Monk.

However, a trade between the Kings and the Denver Nuggets helped Sacramento financially.

NBA cap expert Yossi Gozlan explained how a Nuggets-Kings deal helped the Kings save enough to be able to afford Schroder with Malik Monk on the roster.

“The Sacramento Kings save $5 million by swapping Jonas Valanciunas for Dario Saric,” Yossi Gozlan reports. “Financially motivated move that allows them to use the full $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception, like on Dennis Schroder, and field a full roster under the luxury tax line. Translation: The Kings may have saved enough money in this trade so they don't have to trade Malik Monk to fit Dennis Schroder.”

It appears the Kings’ patience in the Schroder market was due to the fact that they were working out additional moves. The financial impact could leave the Pistons without Monk after all.

There is still time for the Kings and the Pistons to get back on the phone to make something work out, as deals cannot be finalized at this time. For the time being, the Pistons might not be able to acquire Monk in a Schroder sign-and-trade.

