Pistons Player Exits Early After Foul on Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Detroit Pistons will have to close out their Wednesday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks without their backup center, Isaiah Stewart.
As the time was winding down in the third quarter, Stewart committed an unnecessary foul on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
To no surprise, the officials reviewed the play for a possible Flagrant call. After the review, it was decided that Stewart’s foul was eligible to be a Flagrant 2-call. Therefore, his night ended early.
On Wednesday, Stewart came off the bench for 14 minutes. From the field, he attempted six shots, with one of them coming from deep. Stewart found success on four of his shots and made his lone three-point attempt. He produced nine points.
Beyond his scoring, Stewart came down with three rebounds, and also blocked one shot.
The early departure of Stewart will certainly affect Detroit defensively. Although Antetokounmpo was approaching a 40-point night, Stewart was holding his own prior to the foul.
This season, Stewart’s been an important boost for the Pistons’ bench unit. Before last Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, Stewart came off the bench in nine games, averaging four points and seven rebounds.
When Jalen Duren went down with an ankle injury last week, his two-game absence allowed Stewart to get a promotion temporarily. He appeared in over 30 minutes in both of his starts last week.
On Tuesday night, Stewart returned to his role off the bench. He scored 13 points and came down with ten rebounds in the overtime win over the Miami Heat.
Although the Pistons lost two starters for Wednesday’s game, Stewart remained in his same role, backing up Duren. Now, the Pistons will miss the veteran big man as they attempt to collect their second-straight victory.
