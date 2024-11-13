NBA Insider Provides Update on Injured Detroit Pistons Forward
Things ended up taking a scary turn for the Detroit Pistons in their NBA Cup matchup with the Miami Heat. After taking a series of blows to the head, forward Tim Hardaway Jr. had to be escorted from the game in a wheelchair.
The play started off with the Pistons veteran hitting the deck after taking an elbow to the face from Heat center Bam Adebayo. He managed to recover and get back on feet, then found himself contesting a Tyler Herro layup at the rim. Hardaway lost his balance in the air, resulting in him hitting the floor again. Only this time, the whiplash from the fall caused his head to strike the ground hard. Trainers sat with Hardaway with briefly before eventually taking him to the back in a wheelchair.
Shortly after the game concluded, one NBA insider reported the latest on Hardaway following this scary sequence. He received a CAT scan and the results came back negative. Hardaway's head wound was also addressed and patched up with stitches.
This is great news for Hardaway and the Pistons, as things seemed like they could have been more catastrophic in the moment. Aside form Chris Haynes' report, there is no telling if and how much time Hardaway could miss due to this injury.
Following this scary scene, the Pistons managed to rally and come out on top against the Heat. It would take an overtime period, but Cade Cunningham and company get the job done in the final moments.
With this victory, the Pistons find themselves with a 1-0 record in the Group Phase of the NBA Cup. Their next seeding game is on Friday night on the road against the Toronto Raptors.