Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Joins Nikola Jokic in Exclusive Stat Group
Aside from being far ahead of their win pace from last season, the biggest storyline for the Detroit Pistons has been the play of Cade Cunningham. Through the first few weeks of the season, he has put his name alongside two of the game's top stars.
Cunningham ended last season on a strong note before being shut down, and has carried that momentum into the 2024-25 campaign. His strong play has been highlighted by a three-game triple-double streak.
The Pistons star failed to keep his streak going against the Houston Rockets Sunday, but still filled the entire box score. In 36 minutes of action, he recorded 26 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
Following this outing, Cunningham became one of three players this season with at least 250 points, 75 rebounds, and 75 assists. The other two are Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
Between having a fully healthy offseason and the Pistons improving their supporting cast, Cunningham was a named tossed around as a possible breakout candidate. Based on his play thus far, the former No. 1 pick looks to be in the midst of a career year. Not only is he averaging his highest point per game total (23.1), but he's doing so on the most efficient field goal percentage of his young career (47.2%).
Over the summer, the Pistons gave Cunningham the largest contract in franchise history. He's quickly shown why he deserved such an investment, emerging as a star-level talent. Seeing that his production is on par with that of Doncic and Jokic, Cunningham could enter the All-Star conversation in the coming months.