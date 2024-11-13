Pistons Veteran Breaks Silence on Social Media After Injury Scare
The Detroit Pistons dealt with an injury scare during their matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.
The veteran forward Tim Hardaway Jr. took multiple hits to the head on the same play and was down for a bit. When Hardaway left the game, he needed assistance.
As expected, Hardaway was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, Detroit went on to defeat the Heat in an overtime thriller to move 1-0 in NBA Cup play.
After the game, the Pistons received positive news regarding Hardaway’s injury.
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Hardaway underwent a CAT scan shortly after the incident. The results came back negative for a concussion.
via @ChrisBHaynes on X: Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent a CAT scan and results were negative. He will be getting stitched up after taking elbow to face and then slamming back of his head against the hardwood. He was wheeled off court. Great news considering how scary it looked.
On Wednesday morning, Hardaway took to Instagram to send out a message to his followers. There wasn’t much he had to say—he simply let everybody know he was OK using a pair of emojis.
This season, Hardaway has established himself as a full-time starter for Detroit. Despite struggling in the preseason, he instantly proved he could be productive in the games that count.
Leading up to the Miami matchup on Tuesday, Hardaway averaged 29 minutes on the court through 11 games. He was producing 13 points on 47 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
In Tuesday’s game against the Heat, Hardaway put up six shots from the field, scoring 11 points. His night ended after an 18-minute shift.
The Pistons are back on the court on Wednesday night for a road matchup against the Bucks. The veteran’s playing status has not been revealed, but considering he received stitches on Tuesday, he could get the night off against the Bucks.