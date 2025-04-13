SI

NBA Playoff, Play-in Tournament Brackets Are Official After Sunday's Games

Karl Rasmussen

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and guard Luka Doncic / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Seedings have been locked in and the brackets are officially set for both the NBA's play-in tournament as well as the top six seeds of the playoffs following the conclusion of Sunday's slate of games.

The play-in tournament will get underway on Tuesday, April 15, with the No. 7 and No. 8 teams in the East and West due to face off.

Here's a look at the play-in tournament bracket and schedule:

NBA Play-In Tournament Seedings, Matchups

Eastern Conference:

Team

Record

Seed

Orlando Magic

41-41

7

Atlanta Hawks

40-42

8

Chicago Bulls

39-43

9

Miami Heat

37-45

10

No. 8 Atlanta Hawks at No. 7 Orlando Magic: Tuesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET


No. 10 Miami Heat at No. 9 Chicago Bulls: Wednesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Western Conference:

Team

Record

Seed

Golden State Warriors

48-34

7

Memphis Grizzlies

48-34

8

Sacramento Kings

40-42

9

Dallas Mavericks

39-43

10

No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies at No. 7 Golden State Warriors: Tuesday, April 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET

No. 10 Dallas Mavericks at No. 9 Sacramento Kings: Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET

The eighth-seed games will be played on Friday, April 18. Location and tip-off time remain TBD.

NBA Playoff Seedings

Eastern Conference

Team

Record

Seed

Cleveland Cavaliers

64-18

1

Boston Celtics

61-21

2

New York Knicks

51-31

3

Indiana Pacers

50-32

4

Milwaukee Bucks

48-34

5

Detroit Pistons

44-38

6

Orlando Magic

41-41

7

Atlanta Hawks

40-42

8

Chicago Bulls

39-43

9

Miami Heat

37-45

10

Western Conference

Team

Record

Seed

Oklahoma City Thunder

68-14

1

Houston Rockets

52-30

2

Los Angeles Lakers

50-32

3

Denver Nuggets

50-32

4

Los Angeles Clippers

50-32

5

Minnesota Timberwolves

49-33

6

Golden State Warriors

48-34

7

Memphis Grizzlies

48-34

8

Sacramento Kings

40-42

9

Dallas Mavericks

39-43

10

The first round of the NBA playoffs will get underway on Saturday, April 19, following the conclusion of the play-in tournament.

