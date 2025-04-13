NBA Playoff, Play-in Tournament Brackets Are Official After Sunday's Games
Seedings have been locked in and the brackets are officially set for both the NBA's play-in tournament as well as the top six seeds of the playoffs following the conclusion of Sunday's slate of games.
The play-in tournament will get underway on Tuesday, April 15, with the No. 7 and No. 8 teams in the East and West due to face off.
Here's a look at the play-in tournament bracket and schedule:
NBA Play-In Tournament Seedings, Matchups
Eastern Conference:
Team
Record
Seed
Orlando Magic
41-41
7
Atlanta Hawks
40-42
8
Chicago Bulls
39-43
9
Miami Heat
37-45
10
No. 8 Atlanta Hawks at No. 7 Orlando Magic: Tuesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET
No. 10 Miami Heat at No. 9 Chicago Bulls: Wednesday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Western Conference:
Team
Record
Seed
Golden State Warriors
48-34
7
Memphis Grizzlies
48-34
8
Sacramento Kings
40-42
9
Dallas Mavericks
39-43
10
No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies at No. 7 Golden State Warriors: Tuesday, April 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET
No. 10 Dallas Mavericks at No. 9 Sacramento Kings: Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET
The eighth-seed games will be played on Friday, April 18. Location and tip-off time remain TBD.
NBA Playoff Seedings
Eastern Conference
Team
Record
Seed
Cleveland Cavaliers
64-18
1
Boston Celtics
61-21
2
New York Knicks
51-31
3
Indiana Pacers
50-32
4
Milwaukee Bucks
48-34
5
Detroit Pistons
44-38
6
Orlando Magic
41-41
7
Atlanta Hawks
40-42
8
Chicago Bulls
39-43
9
Miami Heat
37-45
10
Western Conference
Team
Record
Seed
Oklahoma City Thunder
68-14
1
Houston Rockets
52-30
2
Los Angeles Lakers
50-32
3
Denver Nuggets
50-32
4
Los Angeles Clippers
50-32
5
Minnesota Timberwolves
49-33
6
Golden State Warriors
48-34
7
Memphis Grizzlies
48-34
8
Sacramento Kings
40-42
9
Dallas Mavericks
39-43
10
The first round of the NBA playoffs will get underway on Saturday, April 19, following the conclusion of the play-in tournament.