Police Say Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's House Burglarized During Thunder Game
A burglary took place Thursday at the home of Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while he played in Oklahoma City's game against the Wizards, police told Mecca Thompson of KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City on Friday.
Per the police via Thompson, the burglary took place in Nichols Hills, a city about a 15-minute drive from the Paycom Center—the home of the Thunder.
"The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival. While no arrests have been made, there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger," Nichols Hills police Chief Steven Cox said in a statement.
Gilgeous-Alexander, the 27-year-old reigning NBA MVP, has played all but one of his eight NBA seasons with Oklahoma City.
The burglary follows both a high-profile string of athlete break-ins in the last two years, and a 2023 Ontario court fight in which Gilgeous-Alexander's purchase of a home previously owned by a bankrupt cryptocurrency baron was annulled due to threats against the residence.