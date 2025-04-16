Quentin Grimes Reveals Mavericks Players' Initial NSFW Reaction to Luka Doncic Trade
Quentin Grimes finishd the season with the Philadelphia 76ers after he was traded by the Dallas Mavericks in February. Grimes was still a member of the Mavericks a week earlier when the team traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angles Lakers.
Grimes was on the latest episode of The Young Man and the Three where he talked about what it was like playing with Luka as well as where he was when he first heard that Doncic had been traded. Grimes was in his hotel room eating chicken wings when he got a call from a friend who broke the news.
Grimes didn't believe him and checked Shams Charania's X account to confirm. Not long after that there was a commotion in the hallway as he heard someone yelling, "Ayoo what the f---!?" It was Naji Marshall, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington and wondering "what the f--- just happened?"
Grimes also revealed that the players got a text message around 9:30 p.m. about a mandatory players and staff meeting. This seems to confirms what Bill Simmons said about the news leaking more than 90 minutes before the trade was finalized. And Grimes also confirms with this story that no one could believe it.