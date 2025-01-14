Raptors Bizarrely Made Young Fan Remove Steph Curry Jersey, Announcers Were Furious
The Toronto Raptors invited a young fan onto the court for a fun competition before Monday night's clash against the Golden State Warriors.
It seems someone wasn't too thrilled about the idea of a visiting fan wearing a Steph Curry jersey for the contest, however, as the kid was strangely asked to take off the jersey and replace it with a Raptors t-shirt.
The young fan could be seen removing his Curry jersey and taking his hat off, before putting a red Raptors shirt, though he didn't appear to be too thrilled about it. The commentators were in disbelief over what went down prior to tipoff at Scotiabank Arena, and they ripped into the team for their unnecessary actions.
"Pregame, something happened that just isn't right. And the Warriors are going to try to make things right. This kid had a Curry jersey on, right? They made him take it off because he was gonna do a thing on the court. He put his Warriors hat and jersey... they put a Raptors t-shirt on him. Look how sad he is!" said the booth of Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike.
"Usually you say like, 'Oh, they made that kid's night.' They've ruined his night."
To make matters worse, the Warriors weren't able to pull off the road win, handing Toronto its ninth win of the season in a 104–101 defeat.
Hopefully the Warriors do this young fan a solid next time they head to Toronto.