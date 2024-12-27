Raptors Coach Darko Rajaković Ejected From Game After Irate Outburst Against Ref
Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković was ejected from Thursday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies following a fiery altercation with a referee.
Rajaković, who was an assistant coach for Memphis a long time ago (a wrinkle!), was seemingly upset because the refs failed to call a foul on the Grizzlies during Scottie Barnes's drive to the hoop. Barnes ultimately missed the bucket and the Grizzlies scored on the other end, causing Rajaković to storm onto the court, completely livid. It wasn't immediately clear what he was saying, though there are theories (and they are NSFW, be warned). Barnes and fellow Raptor Ochai Agbaji then stepped in to hold their coach back.
Watch a clip of that moment, which earned a double technical, below:
For what it's worth, this isn't the first time the coach has laid into officials; in January 2024, he was fined for sounding off against the refs during a postgame press conference.
The Raptors ultimately lost 155–126 on Thursday—a total blowout—so it's not like the "missed" call would have made a difference, anyway. Toronto is now 7–24, and has extended its losing streak to nine games.