Raptors' Gradey Dick to Miss Two Weeks After Hyperextending Right Knee
As a miserable season winds down, the Toronto Raptors have lost one of their few bright lights this year for two weeks.
Raptors guard Gradey Dick will miss two weeks due to a hyperextended right knee, Toronto announced Tuesday afternoon. Per the team, the hyperextension-suffered Sunday against the Orlando Magic—resulted in bone bruises.
Dick, 21, has enjoyed a productive sophomore season for the Raptors. In 54 games this season—all starts—he has averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Despite his and others' efforts, however, Toronto is currently 19-42—13th in the Eastern Conference.
The Raptors are expected to pick high in June's NBA draft, in which Duke forward Cooper Flagg is the consensus top prospect.
Toronto is on pace for its sixth-lowest winning percentage in franchise history a season after posting its fifth-lowest, but its fans are hoping the team's struggles won't be in vain.
Dick is fourth in Raptors scoring this season behind RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.