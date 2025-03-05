Raptors’ Ja’Kobe Walter Made the Most Awkward Game-Winner Ever vs. Magic
The Toronto Raptors won their 20th game of the season on Tuesday with a thrilling one-point victory over the Orlando Magic in Florida.
The game got a little chippy in the third quarter, but by the end of regulation it was a beautiful game again as Toronto's Ja'Kobe Walter hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.
Just look at Walter's game-winner. He got the ball with 4.1 seconds remaining, took two dribbles towards the top of the key, got a little seperation from Tristan da Silva and rose up to hit the biggest shot of his career. Have you ever seen a jumper so pure?
Just kidding.
Walter sure looked like he was trying to draw a foul here, and da Silva did a great job avoiding him while he was in the air as he kicked out both of his legs. He also appeared to basically use the same arm motion to shoot the ball that a soccer player would use for a throw-in.
Walter, a rookie out of Baylor, is averaging 7.5 points per game and shooting 30% from three this season. Tonight he scored 17 and made two of four threes, and that's all that matters.