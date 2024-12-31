Raptors Make Unfortunate Franchise History in 54-Point Blowout Loss to Celtics
For the Toronto Raptors, 2025 can't get here soon enough.
The Raptors ended 2024 with a dud Tuesday afternoon, losing 125–71 to the Boston Celtics in the largest loss in the history of the franchise.
Toronto's previous worst loss came back on April 3, when the Raptors lost 133–85 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Coach Darko Rajakovic's team trailed 45–35 at the half before completely self-destructing in the second half. The Celtics outscored Toronto 45–18 in the third quarter and 35–18 in the fourth.
Forward Jayson Tatum led the way scoring-wise for Boston, tallying 23 points to go with eight rebounds. Forward Scottie Barnes was the only Raptor to crack double figures, scoring 16 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.
Toronto has endured a fallow 2024, struggling to begin the year (a 25-57 record in the '24 season proper) and to end it (a 7-26 start to the '25 season).
The Celtics, meanwhile, are situated in second place in the Eastern Conference at 24-9.