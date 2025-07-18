Raptors Rookie Has Blunt Answer About Summer League Championship Rings
The Toronto Raptors have been playing some fine basketball in the NBA's Summer League, aided by rookie Collin Murray-Boyles. Murray-Boyles has impressed right out of the gate after being selected by the team in the first round of the NBA draft and continued to do so Thursday night in the Raptors' victory over Golden State, scoring 20 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
But in case you were thinking he's going to be distracted by the possibility of collecting a Summer League ring before playing a meaningful game, think again.
Asked if he had seen the design, the South Carolina product had a veteran response.
"Man, I'm worried about winning games before I see a damn championship ring," Murray-Boyles said. "I'm focused on winning before we get to that point."
That's a savvy move right there. Getting baited into admitting—if that is the case—to checking out what a potential bauble might look like on your finger months before the preseason begins would be a little bit of a speed bump.
These young guys come into the league not only knowing about ring culture, but also how to navigate it.