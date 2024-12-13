Raptors' Season Reaches Weird New Low as Jakob Poeltl Gets Dunked on By Own Teammate
The Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 114–104 on Thursday night. With the loss the Raptors drop to 7–19 on the season which is one of the worst records in the NBA. Only one team in the entire NBA—the New Orleans Pelicans—has more losses so far this season.
To make matters worse their best player, Scottie Barnes, suffered an ankle injury earlier this week that will keep him out for an extended period of time.
Even the team's higlights have taken a dark twist. During the loss to the Heat, guard Ochai Agbaji drove down the lane for a ferocious poster dunk. Unfortunately, the other guy on the poster was teammate Jakob Poeltl.
That's some unfortunate friendly fire right there. All Poeltl was trying to do was seal off Bam Adebayo, one of the league's best defenders and he ended up getting turned into a poorly used dunk contest prop.