Rasheed Wallace Oddly Argues Michael Jordan Was More Dangerous on Wizards Than Bulls
There are not many—if any—takes these days that haven't been debated over the years about the illustrious career of Michael Jordan. Some days it feels like a few daily sports talk shows are based around arguing over Jordan's accomplishments compared to players in today's game.
With that in mind, former All-Star big man Rasheed Wallace did the impossible earlier this month on the Sheed & Tyler show by finding a new hot take, arguing that Jordan actually was more of a threat in the twilight of his career with the Washington Wizards than the rest of his career with the Chicago Bulls.
"I think he was a little more dangerous when he was with the Wizards," Wallace said. "He didn't have the athleticism that we were used to seeing M.J. have. ... His angles were a little more sharp. He was a strong two, three guard. He wasn't going to move them lightly. His shot became more dangerous. He became more solid as that veteran player in his years in Washington."
Jordan spent the final two years of his career with Washington from 2001 to '03 before hanging up the sneakers at the end of the 2002-03 campaign. In 142 games, Jordan averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game—a big dip from his career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.
In conflict of Wallace's argument, Jordan actually shot the ball worse with the Wizards compared to his career averages, registering a 43.9% field-goal percentage (51% career average) and 24.1% three-point clip (32.7% career average) in his tenure there.
"Don't leave him open. He's still out there talking s---. but he's dropping dimes," Wallace said. "The only thing he was missing was [athleticism]."
The wins were also missing, as the Wizards missed the playoffs both years.