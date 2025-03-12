Ratings Prove That the Lakers Warrant All the Coverage They Get
1. There’s been a lot of talk lately about how the media covers the NBA. One criticism offered by some is that talking heads focus too much on the Lakers and Warriors and not enough coverage has been given to the Cavaliers (55–10) and Thunder (53–12).
But as I said in last Friday’s Traina Thoughts regarding Charles Barkely’s rant on this subject, and in Monday’s Traina Thoughts regarding Robert Griffin III’s claim that debate shows ruined sports media, we are in a supply-and-demand business. The viewers dictate coverage.
Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics game drew 4.6 million viewers for ABC. It was the most-viewed non–Christmas Day regular-season game since 2018.
The previous high since 2018 was 4.58 million for a Pacers-Lakers game for the finale of the 2023 in-season tournament. The most-viewed game of this season came on Christmas Day when the Lakers played the Warriors and 7.9 million people tuned in.
Just two weeks ago, when the Lakers played the Mavericks in Luka Doncic’s first game against his former team, TNT drew 2.5 million viewers. At the time, it was the most-watched non-Christmas game of the season behind Opening Night.
Meanwhile, for those clamoring for more Thunder coverage, OKC’s Sunday afternoon game against the Nuggets at 1 p.m. on ABC drew 1.87 million. The Suns-Mavericks game that aired right after it drew 2.03 million. So that’s all you need to know about the Thunder’s appeal across the country.
What does all this mean?
While you may not like the abundance of coverage given to the Lakers, the team moves the needle more than any other in sport. It sounds nice to say, “Oh, please stop ignoring the little guys like the Cavs and Thunder,” but that’s not how business works and sports are a business.
2. I’m gonna be a HUGE Debbie Downer here, so I apologize in advance, but I can’t help myself.
Yes, Tyrese Haliburton gave NBA fans a thrill last night with a wild game-tying three-pointer against the Bucks that ended up being a four-point play for the 115–114 Indiana win.
One, that was not a foul on Giannis.
Two, TNT’s Reggie Miller saying, “You don’t understand the degree of difficulty on this shot” was absurd. Everyone watching knew the degree of difficulty. That’s why the play blew up across social media.
Major props, though, to Haliburton, who wore sneakers that paid tribute to the WWE’s Degeneration X, and interacted with Triple H on social media after the comeback win.
3. Here’s what Stephen A. Smith tweeted after he was confronted by LeBron James last week.
Smith, who did not want to address the situation, has basically talked about the situation every single day since tweeting that, with his latest comments on LeBron coming via Gilbert Arenas’s podcast.
4. This was one hell of an exchange on Inside the NBA last night.
5. West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez has a plan to make his football team better: Ban them from dancing on TikTok. According to Rodriguez, his players can use TikTok. They just can’t post videos on TikTok in which they are dancing.
“They’re going to be on it,” said Rodriguez, “so I’m not banning them from it. I’m just banning them from dancing on it. It’s like, look, we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you’re in there in your tights dancing on TikTok, ain’t quite the image of our program that I want.”
As I have said a million times since starting to write a daily column for SI many, many years ago: Football coaches are the weirdest people on earth.
