Reed Sheppard Joins Brandin Podziemski With Eerily Similar 'Pass of the Year' Contenders
As Reed Sheppard dove out of bounds to save a loose ball Friday night, it appeared the Houston Rockets would be lucky to secure the possession.
What ensued was a wild, gravity-defying assist as Sheppard contorted both arms around his back and flipped the ball in front of Tari Eason, who was well on his way for an easy dunk.
It's one of the greatest assists you'll ever see. The thing is, though, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski did the same thing just last week.
In Golden State's 123-118 NBA Cup win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 15, Podziemski chased a deflected ball and flipped it around his back to a sprinting Jonathan Kuminga for the slam.
Both Sheppard and Podziemski dove into the crowd to save the play and lead their respective teams to an easy two points. Podziemski's dime was instantly a candidate for assist of the year. Then, a mere seven days later, Sheppard sends in his submission, too.
The Rockets and Warriors next meet on Dec. 5. We'll see if Sheppard or Podziemski can one-up each other when they share the same court.
Basketball is a beautiful game, isn't it?