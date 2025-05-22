Reggie Miller’s Courtside Reaction to Pacers’ Game 1 Win Over Knicks Said it All
The New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in stunning fashion Wednesday night, losing Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, 138-135, after leading by 14 points with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Pacers legend Reggie Miller was on the call of the game for TNT and he seemed to really like what he saw from his former team. The TNT broadcast caught Miller looking fired up shortly after the final whistle blew, as he was seen pointing at Tyrese Haliburton, who sent the game to overtime with a dramatic buzzer-beater and then celebrated it with one of Miller's iconic moves.
Here's the TNT broadcast showing Miller's reaction:
This point by Miller had to be loved by Pacers fans:
Miller, of course, has plenty of history against the Knicks and loved tormenting the franchise and superfan Spike Lee during his career. Now he gets to watch a new generation of Pacers players do the same thing, and it's clear that he loved what he saw in Game 1.