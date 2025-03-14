Reggie Miller Ripped Alex Len’s Defense During Lakers' Loss vs. Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their third straight game on Thursday night as the Milwaukee Bucks beat them in a TNT game, 126-106. Luka Doncic joined the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant with a spectacular stat line, but it obviously wasn't enough to overcome a balanced attack from the Bucks as four players scored 20-plus points, including Brook Lopez, who had 23 points on nine shots.
Lopez had the distinct advantage of being guarded by Alex Len for a few of his shots. Or not guarded, as Reggie Miller pointed out on the TNT broadcast. After Len gave up another wide open three to Lopez, Miller finally had enough and called him out for his poor performance.
"He's not guarding anyone," said Miller. "He's not scoring. He's not rebounding. Go small if you're the Lakers."
As if JJ Redick could hear Miller, Len was subbed out during the timeout and never returned. Len had started the third quarter and the only thing that he did besides give up open shots is have a dunk blocked by Lopez.
Len, who started his second game of the season for the Lakers, finished with two points and three rebounds in 19 minutes.