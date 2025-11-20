Report: Hornets Star LaMelo Ball Open to Trade After Franchise's Disappointing Start
The Hornets lost 127-119 to the 2-13 Pacers on Wednesday night to drop to 4-11 on the season, and amid the franchise's disappointing start, star guard LaMelo Ball is open to being traded, according to a report from Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.
Ball has become increasingly frustrated with the team, and the franchise has become increasingly hesitant about locking in Ball as a "long-term foundational piece." Ball wouldn't mind being traded, and the franchise wouldn't mind moving on, per Iko.
The 24-year-old Ball is being paid $37.9 million this season and has $130 million remaining on his contract over the next three seasons in Charlotte, which appears to be more willing to play at a more deliberate pace offensively with forward Brandon Miller and rookie Kon Knueppel leading the way.
As for Ball, in nine games this season, he has averaged 21.6 points, 9.6 assists and 6.9 rebounds on 38.5% shooting from the floor.
Ball will certainly have a market if Charlotte becomes serious about moving him.