Report: Multiple Teams Showing 'Significant' Interest in Jaylen Brown Trade With Celtics
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania noted late Monday night that the Boston Celtics aren't done making moves after agreeing to deal point guard Jrue Holiday. And after trading center Kristaps Porzingis on Tuesday, it's sounding like star Jaylen Brown could find himself on the trade block, too.
Though he conceded that the Celtics would prefer to hold onto both Brown and point guard Derrick White, Charania said during Tuesday's episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show that "multiple" teams have shown "significant" interest in trading for Brown, who notably signed a five-year, $304 million supermax extension in July 2023.
"The Celtics prefer not to trade Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but listen: the offers that they're getting right now and the conversations are going to be had, 'Does it reach the value?' and that's the question. So you're looking at a lot of potential movement around the Celtics and last night was just the start of that."
When Smith then pressed Charania to be sure he was understanding him correctly—"Shams, are you telling me there's a whole bunch of people out there as suitors for Jaylen Brown, even though he's in the midst of a $304 million contract?"—the latter doubled down:
"There are multiple teams that have significant interest in Jaylen Brown. ... The contract is steep, I understand it, but listen, there are teams, especially in today's NBA, especially in the Eastern Conference."
Watch those comments below starting at 5:12:
To be fair and massive contract aside, one would think any team would be "interested" in Brown; so that's not enough to say he'll be traded.
But although the Celtics are now under the second apron following the Holiday and Porzingis deals (the impetus for both trades), it's still possible they rework their roster further.
Will Brown be a part of that? We'll have to see.
This offseason is already shaping up to be a crazy one.