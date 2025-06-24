Celtics Trade Kristaps Porzingis to Hawks in Three-Team Deal
The Boston Celtics sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
Boston additionally sent Atlanta a second-round pick. The Hawks then traded Terance Mann and their No. 22 pick to the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics received Georges Niang and a second-round pick from the Hawks.
The Porzingis trade, which followed the Celtics' trade of Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, now opens up some of the team's salary cap to clear them of the second apron. The move saved Boston $180 million in tax penalties, ESPN's Bobby Marks noted.
The Hawks popped up late as a potential landing spot for Porzingis, after there were reports of the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns having possible interest in the big man.
Porzingis is coming off a rough postseason where he dealt with an lingering illness that limited his availability. The 2024-25 campaign was his second full year with the Celtics after being dealt there from the Washington Wizards in the Marcus Smart trade in June 2023. Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.
Full trade details
- Hawks receive: Kristaps Porzingis, second-round pick
- Nets receive: Terance Mann, No. 22 pick in 2025 draft
- Celtics receive: Georges Niang, second-round pick