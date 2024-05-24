Rich Paul Confirms What Bronny James Is Looking for in NBA Contract
USC guard Bronny James ranks among the most fascinating NBA draft prospects in recent memory—not necessarily due to his skills, though he certainly has them, but due to the tantalizing prospect of him playing alongside his legendary father.
James may be a fringe draft prospect after a 4.8-point-per-game season with the Trojans—one that followed a harrowing cardiac event in July—but he enters the NBA with the might of Klutch Sports behind him. On Friday, agent Rich Paul outlined to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report how precisely he intends to handle James's unique situation.
"Bronny's range has been all over," Paul told Haynes when asked to assess James's range. "It just takes one team. This is something I do every year during the draft process. This is not Bronny-centric. He's a part of our draft class."
Haynes then asked Paul whether it was true James wouldn't sign a two-way contract.
"Yes, that's absolutely true," Paul said. "Teams know that. I'm not doing that."
The draft begins June 26 in Brooklyn; the Atlanta Hawks hold its first pick.