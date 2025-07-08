How Jalen Brunson's Dad's Role With Knicks Will Change Under Mike Brown
Rick Brunson's role is set to change with Mike Brown now installed as the new head coach of the New York Knicks.
Jalen Brunson's father, who has been an assistant coach with the Knicks since his son signed with the team in 2022, will see his role change with a new regime in place. According to the New York Post's Stefan Bondy, Brown is set to hire a new associate head coach, which will reduce Brunson's role.
From Bondy's report:
Mike Brown is expected to hire a new associate head coach, The Post has learned, a move that will change the dynamics in the front of the Knicks bench by giving Rick Brunson a lesser role.
This move makes sense as it allows Brown to build his own staff and create the dynamics he wants on the bench.
Brunson has had five stops as an assistant in the NBA since 2007. He spent nine seasons in the league as a point guard before retiring in 2006 and taking an assistant coaching job with the Denver Nuggets in 2007.
During his time with the Knicks, Jalen Brunson has developed into a legitimate star and the face of the franchise. He has been named second-team All-NBA in back-to-back seasons and helped lift New York to the Eastern Conference finals in 2025. During the 2024-25 season, Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.
It will be fascinating to see how the Brunsons react to Brown's changes.