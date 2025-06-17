Rick Carlisle Gives Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update After Pacers' Game 5 Loss
Tyrese Haliburton is not fully healthy.
On Monday night after the Indiana Pacers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-109 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Haliburton's coach admitted he's playing injured.
During his postgame press conference, Rick Carlisle said that Haliburton’s leg injury was still, clearly, having an impact on his ability to perform on the court.
"He’s not 100%. It’s pretty clear. But I don’t think he’s going to miss the next game," Carlisle said. "We were concerned at halftime. He insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half. But he’s not 100%. There’s a lot of guys in this series that aren’t."
Haliburton's struggles were plain to see in Game 5. He finished the game with four points, seven rebounds, six assists and three turnovers, while going 0-of-6 from the field.
The Pacers now trail the Thunder 3-2 in the series and will be fighting to keep their season going at home in Game 6. While Haliburton may not be fully healthy until the offseason, Indiana needs him to step up if the team is going to force a Game 7.