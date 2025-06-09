SI

Rick Carlisle Had Blunt Response When Asked About Benching Pacers Starters Late in Game 2

Carlisle benched Indiana's starting five with four minutes left in Game 2.

Liam McKeone

Carlisle didn't mince words when asked about benching his starters with four minutes left
The Indiana Pacers have been comeback kids all playoffs long, but couldn't pull one off in Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, going down big early before losing 123-107. Nevertheless, with the Pacers' remarkable run of unlikely victories pulled straight from the jaws of defeat this postseason, it didn't feel like they were out of it. Until Rick Carlisle pulled the plug, that is.

Indy's head coach benched his starters with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and the Pacers down by 14 points. A big enough deficit to believe the game was out of reach under normal circumstances, but in the NBA Finals and with the Pacers' track record these last few months, it was surprising to see Carlisle call it a night so early.

Carlisle was asked about doing so during his postgame press conference and had a blunt answer.

"NBA coaching, sometimes you have to make tough decisions," Carlisle said. Then, as he got up to leave the podium, he leaned back in to note one last thing.

"That was an easy one."

Momentum was definitely in the Thunder's favor when Carlisle subbed in the bench. But if there were any team to give the benefit of the doubt, it's this Pacers team. It seems their head coach didn't think there was even a flicker of hope to win as Sunday night came to a close.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

