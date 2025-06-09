Rick Carlisle Had Blunt Response When Asked About Benching Pacers Starters Late in Game 2
The Indiana Pacers have been comeback kids all playoffs long, but couldn't pull one off in Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, going down big early before losing 123-107. Nevertheless, with the Pacers' remarkable run of unlikely victories pulled straight from the jaws of defeat this postseason, it didn't feel like they were out of it. Until Rick Carlisle pulled the plug, that is.
Indy's head coach benched his starters with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and the Pacers down by 14 points. A big enough deficit to believe the game was out of reach under normal circumstances, but in the NBA Finals and with the Pacers' track record these last few months, it was surprising to see Carlisle call it a night so early.
Carlisle was asked about doing so during his postgame press conference and had a blunt answer.
"NBA coaching, sometimes you have to make tough decisions," Carlisle said. Then, as he got up to leave the podium, he leaned back in to note one last thing.
"That was an easy one."
Momentum was definitely in the Thunder's favor when Carlisle subbed in the bench. But if there were any team to give the benefit of the doubt, it's this Pacers team. It seems their head coach didn't think there was even a flicker of hope to win as Sunday night came to a close.
Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.