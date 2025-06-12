Rick Carlisle Reveals Just How Hungry Bennedict Mathurin Was to Contribute
Bennedict Mathurin was the X-factor for the Indiana Pacers in their pivotal Game 3 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, pouring in 27 points in only 22 minutes of action. It was the type of explosion that he's capable of from time to time as he serves as yet another option in the Pacers' collaborative effort.
Mathurin was unable to be a part of the Pacers' playoff run last year after he suffered a season-ending injury in March but remained locked in and focused on returning to the team—something Rick Carlisle addressed after his guard's breakout performance.
"There was a calendar sitting in our training room and every day he would come in and take one off. He was counting down the days until he was cleared," Indiana's coach said.
First off, the Pacers at least could have outfitted him with one of those chains kids use to track how many days it is until they get to open their presents. Those can be made out of construction paper and wouldn't break the back. But also, it shows a level of maturity and drive for a young player who seems comfortable in his role and sees every game as an opportunity to become the best player on the court for however long he's out there.