Rob Pelinka Explains How LeBron James Will Impact Lakers' Offseason Plans
It'll be back to the drawing board for the Los Angeles Lakers following their first-round playoff exit after being ousted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.
In order to achieve their goal of winning another championship with LeBron James, the team is well aware that they'll need to make some significant moves in the offseason. General manager Rob Pelinka addressed the situation on Thursday, and indicated that the team is aware that James will have some lofty expectations as the team looks to re-tool, but he made clear that the organization will do all it can to meet those expectations.
"I think LeBron is gonna have high expectations for the roster and we're going to do everything we can to meet those. But I also know that, whatever it is, he's gonna still give his 100% every night, whether that's scoring, assisting, defending, rebounding, leading, we know that going to always be 100%, never wavers," said Pelinka.
The need for a big man in L.A. was made apparent during Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, during which Rudy Gobert presented a matchup nightmare in the frontcourt. That'll certainly be one area the team will look to address, though there will undoubtedly be other key moves made in addition to a center.