Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Eviscerates Officiating in Wake of Ejection in Loss to Kings
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was ejected from Tuesday night's 120-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings in NBA Cup play. The loss knocked the Rockets out of the top seed in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.
Udoka was less than thrilled after a string of missed calls and made sure to let referee John Goble know it. Goble was swift in his ejection of Udoka. Here's the footage from the action of Udoka getting the boot.
Udoka's explanation after the game? Pretty straightforward. He was unhappy with how the game was officiated, and described it in NSFW fashion that will certainly earn him a fine from the league office.
"Missed calls, blatant missed calls right in front of you," Udoka said. "You're calling ticky tack moving screens, little s--- like that, but you don't want to call the obvious ones right in front of you. That was it. Thought [Sengun] got fouled a few times on that drive and on the layup and they don't want to call it. So I told him to get some f------ glasses and open your eyes," Udoka added.
Tuesday's loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Rockets, who had also won 10 out of the last 12 matchups. They'll be back in action on Thursday at Golden State.