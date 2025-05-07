SI

Rockets, Fred VanVleet Pushing Back Friday Deadline on Team Option for Next Season

It remains to be seen whether or not the veteran guard will be back in Houston next season.

The Houston Rockets and veteran guard Fred VanVleet are pushing back the deadline on a team option in their contract.
The Houston Rockets and veteran guard Fred VanVleet are pushing back Friday's May 9 deadline for the team option in his contract to June 29, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 31-year-old has a $44.9 million option for next season that the franchise is not interested in picking up this week. While the potential remains for the option to be picked up before June 29, the sides are expected to explore the possibility of a contract extension between now and the new deadline.

There also remains the small possibility that VanVleet has played his final game in a Rockets uniform.

VanVleet has played the last two seasons in Houston after spending the first seven years of his career with the Toronto Raptors. In 60 games this season, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 37.8% shooting from the floor and a 34.5% mark from three.

