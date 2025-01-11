Rockets-Hawks Game Delayed Due to Severe Weather in Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks were scheduled to host the Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena on Saturday. The game was postponed, however, due to severe weather conditions in the Atlanta area.
On Friday night a winter storm slammed the city and made traveling dangerous enough that the NBA made the call to delay the game pretty soon thereafter. The decision was made "to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions," the league said. More than 111,000 homes in the greater Atlanta area were left without electricity as a result of the storm on Friday evening.
A reschedule date will be announced at a later time.
The Hawks-Rockets game is only one of three NBA games to be postponed Saturday. The Los Angeles Lakers-San Antonio Spurs bout, along with the Los Angeles Clippers-Charlotte Hornets game, have both been postponed as well due to the fires in the Los Angeles area.