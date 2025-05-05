Jalen Green Got Brutally Honest When Assessing His Performance vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets were ousted from the NBA Playoffs after suffering a first-round defeat in a seven-game series against the Golden State Warriors.
Despite entering the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the West, Houston's stay in the playoffs was short lived.
Rockets guard Jalen Green struggled in the series, which was his first taste of playoff action since entering the NBA in 2021. After the Game 7 loss, in which he had just eight points, Green offered some harsh self-criticism, admitting that he wasn't pleased with his own performance.
"Besides that one game, s---, straight s---, I got to be better," Green told reporters after the loss.
Green started all seven games for the Rockets in their opening round matchup against Golden State, but he performed well below his expected level. The 23-year-old averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting just 37.2% from the field and 29.5% from three-point range. Those numbers came on the heels of a strong regular season in which he averaged 21.0 points and shot at a 35.4% clip from deep.
Green's best night of the series came in Game 2, when he scored 38 points and made eight threes. Outside of that game, Green never scored more than 12 points in a single contest and made just five three-pointers the rest of the series.
Green made clear he wasn't pleased with his performance and didn't mince words while assessing his level of play. It was his first trip to the playoffs, however, so he'll look to use it as a learning experience and make the necessary adjustments ahead of next season.